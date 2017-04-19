Former Home Secretary Apurva Varma directed to appear in contempt case
CHENNAI: The former Home Secretary Apurva Varma has been directed on Tuesday by the Madras High Court to appear before it in connection with a contempt case against him. A division Bench of Justices K K Sasidharan and M V Muralidaran issued the statutory notice as Varma had failed to appear before the Bench on March 21, 2017.
According to C Kannan, who had retired as DIG (Prisons) in 2000, he had moved the Madras HC for necessary relief as his name had been wrongly excluded in the regular promotion for 1993-94 and his request was rejected by a single judge.
Kannan preferred a writ appeal and a division Bench had directed the then Home Secretary (Apurva Varma) to consider and pass a revival order.
The order was also communicated to Varma on January 10, 2015 by the petitioner. However, it was not complied with. Hence, he filed the present contempt petition.