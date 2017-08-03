Status-quo order against IPS officer Jangid stayed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has stayed the operation of the interim order of a single judge directing the authorities concerned to maintain status-quo in the matter relating to promotion of IPS officer SR Jangid to the rank of Director-General of Police.

A bench of Justices Huluvadi G Ramesh and G Jayachandran, which granted stay on Wednesday, ordered notice to the Union Home Ministry and the State government.

Jangid’s senior counsel Vijay Narayan submitted that V Vidya, who had challenged the promotion of Jangid, was a third person, also an accused in a case registered by CBI. She had no locus standi to challenge the elevation of Jangid.

All the cases alleged to have been registered against Vidya was done by the jurisdictional inspectors of police and Jangid was in no way connected with them. This was a service matter pertaining to all India Service Officers, on which only the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) had jurisdiction,” Vijay Narayan said.