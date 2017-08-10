Home States Tamil Nadu

Cheque-mate for bribe-taking commissioner

Vellore Corporation Commissioner T Kumar was caught red-handed while receiving a bribe of `20,000 for releasing funds for a completed project.

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Vellore Corporation Commissioner T Kumar was on Wednesday caught red-handed while receiving a bribe of `20,000 for releasing funds for a completed project. Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) arrested him as he was accepting the chemical-coated cheque from a contractor at the corporate office. The cheque was drawn in favour of one of Kumar’s relatives.

DVAC sources said T Balaji (30), a native of Velapadi and a contractor by profession, had engaged health workers to carry out measures to stop the breeding of mosquitoes as part of the anti-dengue drive in Vellore between April and June. He was to receive `10,90,200 from the Corporation but did not get it despite repeated pleas.  

A week ago, Balaji approached Kumar seeking the release of funds, but the latter allegedly demanded a two per cent commission, which came to `22,000. The deal was later sealed for `20,000. Subsequently, Balaji approached the DVAC on Monday.

A DVAC team headed by Additional Superintendent of Police Balasubramanianan then laid a trap and arrested Kumar when he accepted the chemical-coated cheque. The commissioner was later remanded in judicial custody for 15 days.

Of the 12 Corporations in Tamil Nadu, three — Vellore, Thanjavur and Dindigul — are being headed by non-IAS officers. Kumar is a group-one officer in the rank of district revenue officer.

Over L10L cash, gold recovered
Following up with a raid, the DVAC recovered J9.4 lakh, 26 sovereigns of jewellery and a currency-counting machine from Kumar’s house, besides J1.4 lakh from his office

