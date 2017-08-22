VELLORE: A 38-year-old headmistress of a private school allegedly committed suicide in Vellore on Sunday, since she feared her daughter who had cleared Plus Two under the CBSE stream would not get an MBBS seat this year due to the prevailing uncertainty in the State. Her daughter had scored 1,125 marks in Plus Two and secured a National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) score of 212 out of 720.

The woman ended her life when other family members were away from home. The deceased, identified as S Nithyalakshmi, is a native of 1st Anna Nagar (West) in Vellore.

Her husband P Sivasubramaniyan is an assistant professor at a private engineering college.

The couple has a daughter who completed Plus Two and is currently staying with her relatives in Madurai.

On Sunday, Sivasubramaniyan left the house around 7.00 pm to meet his friends in Vellore. When he returned around 11.30 pm, the main door of the house was found open, but the bedroom was locked from inside. As there was no response after repeated knocks, he broke the bedroom window and found his wife hanging on a saree.

Priliminary inquiries by the police revealed that Nithyalakshmi had been depressed since a month over the delay in getting her daughter’s MBBS admission.Since the admission process was delayed, the victim tried to admit her daughter in a private medical college in Madurai under management quota, but could not afford the fee.

Sasikumar, sub-inspector of Bagayam police station told Express that the victim desperately wanted her daughter to get MBBS admission. He added that despite her husband and father trying to convince her that the final MBBS rank list was not released yet, she was not convinced.

She believed that if the rank list was based on NEET score, her daughter would get admission, the police official added.