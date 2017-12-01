Home States Tamil Nadu

RK Nagar bypolls: Madhusudhanan named AIADMK candidate

With the ruling AIADMK fielding E Madhusudhanan and CPI-M deciding to support the DMK candidate, the battlelines for RK Nagar by-election have been drawn.

Published: 01st December 2017 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2017 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

District Electoral Officer Karthikeyan checking the EVM during a training session in Chennai on Thursday | Express Photo

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the ruling AIADMK fielding E Madhusudhanan and CPI-M deciding to support the DMK candidate, the battlelines for RK Nagar by-election have been drawn. It will be a six-cornered contest this time.

The DMK candidate is supported by Congress, VCK, CPI, CPI-M and IUML. The DMDK and PMK have decided to skip this election. The BJP has declared its intention to contest but is searching for a candidate. J Deepa too will enter the fray.

Madhusudhanan, N Marudhu Ganesh (DMK) and TTV Dhinakaran will file their nomination papers on Friday.

The parliamentary board of AIADMK, led by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, met on Thursday morning and decided to field Madhusudhanan despite more than 25 persons, including some seniors seeking party ticket. Later, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam appointed T G Venkateshbabu, MP as in charge of RK Nagar by-election. During the hour-and-a-half meeting, members of the parliamentary board discussed the strategies to be adopted for winning the by-election and other issues.

The April 12 by-election to RK Nagar constituency was contested by Dhinakaran as the candidate of AIADMK (Amma) while Madhusudhanan contested as candidate of AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) led by O Panneerselvam. The BJP, CPI-M, DMDK and Naam Thamizhar Katchi and J Deepa also contested. Now, CPI (M) and DMDK are not in the fray.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has decided to double the strength of the para-military forces for this by-election. So, 20 companies of para-military forces would be on guard. Till Thursday, seven independent candidates had filed their nominations.

Forces doubled
EC has decided to double the strength of para-military forces for the bypoll. So, 20 companies of forces would be on guard.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIADMK RK Nagar bypolls E Madhusudhanan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
BJP leaders slam Congress for opposing Triple Talaq Bill
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp