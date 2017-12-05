Home States Tamil Nadu

Kamal Haasan’s enigmatic silence on RK Nagar bypoll is the latest talking point

Actor Kamal Haasan, who has been vociferous over various civic issues and political developments, has curiously started keeping quiet since the announcement of the December 21 RK Nagar by-election.

Published: 05th December 2017 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2017 11:41 AM

Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan (File|AFP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actor Kamal Haasan, who has been vociferous over various civic issues and political developments, has curiously started keeping quiet since the announcement of the December 21 RK Nagar by-election.The actor on September 22 said, “If there is an election in 100 days, I will be there.”

Of course, Kamal had made the remark in a larger sense, that is, the general elections. But his silence over the immediate election appears strange. This by-election assumes significance as its outcome would pave the way for political conglomerations and configurations.

Four days ago, he tweeted about the commencement of shooting for his film Viswaroopam-2 and conveyed his condolences to the rain-affected people in Kanniyakumari. But he did not say anything about the by-election. A month ago, the actor visited the Ennore Creek to get to know the civic issues first-hand and met residents of fishermen hamlet. Later, he released a mobile app on November 7. Subsequently, he made statements on his political entry and criticised the State government.

Political analyst Tharasu Shyam said, “For a person, diplomatic silence is an accepted tactic. But for a politician, that too, a highly aspiring politician like Kamal Haasan, political silence is stupidity. Such a gap will give room for misconceptions.”

Pointing out that when rumours are high that Vishal is contesting this bypoll at his behest, Haasan should have broken his silence, Shyam said, “On the other hand, there is another impression that Kamal is stunned by the surprise entry of Vishal.”

