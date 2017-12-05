Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC refuses to stay order banning sand mining

The Madurai Bench gave time to the state government, which had appealed against the order, to file its arguments and posted the case for hearing on December 8.

Published: 05th December 2017 05:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2017 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

Madras HC (File | PTI)

By PTI

MADURAI: The Madras High Court today declined to stay its single judge's order directing the Tamil Nadu government to stop all sand mining and quarrying activities in the state within six months.

Justices Kalyanasundaram and Krishnavalli of the Madurai Bench gave time to the state government, which had appealed against the order, to file its arguments and posted the case for hearing on December 8.

On November 29, Justice R Mahadevan ordered closure of all existing sand mines in six months and disallowed permission for new sand quarries on a petition by M R M Ramaiya.

The petitioner had sought permission to sell river sand imported from Malayasia.

The judge had observed that sand had been quarried beyond permitted level affecting the flow of water in rivers and impacting agriculture in Tamil Nadu.

Besides, the ground water level had also dipped in several places due to mining of sand, he noted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras HC Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp