No alert came from land about the devastating cyclone, say fishermen

Confirming that two fishermen died in the cyclone, the district administartion said that the Coast Guard was on the lookout for 70 fishermen and 33 boats.

Published: 05th December 2017 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2017 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Sreemathi M
Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: Confirming that two fishermen died in the cyclone, the district administartion said that the Coast Guard was on the lookout for 70 fishermen and 33 boats.However, a contrasting claim was made by 30 fishermen, who reached the shores of Chinnathurai, Thengaipattinam and Neerodi.

The casteaways who made ashore on Monday said that there were many more stranded in the sea. Speaking to Express, John Franklin (39) said, “Many of us reached the shores on our own and suffered without food and water for days.” As many as 30 fishermen, who reached the shores in four boats, said that their communication devices worked till November 29. “We did not receive any alert regarding the cyclone. “Usually, the coast guard passes the information to the fishermen. This time around this did not happen,” Christopher, a 38-year-old survivor, said.

Justin Antony, INFIDET president, said, “Every fisherman has lost their boat costing around `8 lakh to `30 lakh. They are afraid whether they would lose their livelihood. Most of us already have jewellery, property  and land loans against us. Now, there is little scope or avenue for us to get loan. Many residents of the coastal village have lost their houses. The residents are dependent on the government to help them tide over the crisis.”

Nowhere to go seeking help

