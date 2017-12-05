One die, three injured in a Puducherry government school building collapse

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: In an unfortunate incident , one person died and three were injured when an old school building block of Government Higher Secondary school at Thondamanatham village in Puducherry collapsed and the rubble fell over them this afternoon.

The injured were shifted to a private hospital and subsequently to JIPMER, where one died and the three are receiving treatment .

The incident happened at round 4.30 p.m when the some parts of the building were being demolished . The school supervisor Sivabharathi and staffs Raman, Madhivanan and Iyyanar were involved in removing a water tank and connecting pipes to it as well as other materials kept on the ground floor of the two storied building . Suddenly the entire building came down leading to the death of Iyyanar and injuries to the other three. One of them have sustained chest injuries , while others have suffered fractures , sources said.

The block is around 32 years old and had become dangerous, following which the government decided to demolish it and construct another block at a cost of Rs 19 lakhs . The boomi puja for commencement of the work was performed last week.

However, the main school building where around 150 students are studying is some distance away from the block which had become dangerous, is safe.