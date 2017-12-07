Home States Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Ockhi: Majority of residents continue to stay in Community hall in Thadikkarakonam

While a majority of the residents in the Ockhi-hit district have started picking up the pieces to move on with their lives, around 70 families continue to stay put in a community hall in Thadikkarakon

Published: 07th December 2017 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2017 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

A 70-year-old woman cuts a sorry picture with her collapsed house providing a disconsolate backdrop at Palkulam near Nagercoil. This woman, living all alone, subsists on cashew nuts and food offered by her brother | K K Sundar

By Sreemathi M
Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: While a majority of the residents in the Ockhi-hit district have started picking up the pieces to move on with their lives, around 70 families continue to stay put in a community hall in Thadikkarakonam. They rely on the medicines and food made available by the Primary Health Centre and sponsors.

The 134 people, including nine children, are from Thadikkarakkonam and Palkulam. These are the resident refugees dependent on the camp for food and shelter after losing all their possessions in the cyclone. The number swells when itinerant refugees come to the camp for food and medical aids. Speaking to Express, Saraswathi, a 50-year-old woman from Thadikkarakonam, said, “I live alone.

I lost my house when a tree fell on it. As a MGNREGA labourer, I do not earn much. While relief workers are busy removing the tree, I fear that the compensation would be insufficient to restore my house.”

While passing the houses near Palkulam, a 70-year-old woman who lost her hut to the cyclone cut a sorry figure with the rubble providing a disconsolate background. Subsisting on fried cashew nuts, she gets occasional help from her brother, who brings her food.

Speaking to Express, officials confirmed that relief funds for fully-damaged house was `5,000 and that for partially-damaged ones was `4,000. The amount was being deposited in the bank accounts of the affected. Victims can register themselves to get the funds directly, the added.

While the exact extent of the damage is yet to be known, paltry relief for the tenements that suffered damages in the cyclone would not be of much help to those who lost their possessions, claimed a cross-section of the victims.

