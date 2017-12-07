Home States Tamil Nadu

No takers among universities yet for Institutions of Eminence status, Tamil Nadu universities to apply before December 12

They don’t even have a week, yet hardly any university across India has applied to the University Grants Commission for granting the status of Institutions of Eminence (IoE), which would enable them t

Published: 07th December 2017 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2017 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Anna University (File | EPS)

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

MADURAI: They don’t even have a week, yet hardly any university across India has applied to the University Grants Commission for granting the status of Institutions of Eminence (IoE), which would enable them to get assistance of up to Rs 1,000 crore.

The Union Ministry of Human Resource Development intends to establish 20 IoE in India to make them world class. On September 12, the UGC had invited proposals from eligible universities, both government-run and private, asking them to apply for the IoE status within 90 days. As of November 30, the UGC hadn’t received even one application from any university in India, it said in response to an RTI request filed by Express. The letter was signed by Kundla Mahajan, Under Secretary and Public Information Officer of the UGC.

Whether or not any application reached the UGC in the last six days is not clear. But Sunil Paliwal, Principal Secretary, Tamil Nadu Higher Education Department, agreed that no university in the State had sent in their applications so far. However, Anna University, Bharathiar University, the University of Madras, Periyar University and Alagappa University will submit their applications before the last date, which is December 12, he informed.

“Apart from these five, a few other universities, including the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University are eligible to apply for the IoE status,”Paliwal stated.

Ten universities/institutions each from the government and public sectors were to be selected for the IoE status. Each selected institution would be provided with assistance of up to Rs 1,000 crores or 50 to 75 per cent of the requirement projected in the application and detailed plans submitted by it, over a span of five years. The institution would also be given the freedom to mobilise resources from the industry or alumni or other donors and utilise it in accordance with its implementation plan without seeking any permission from any authority.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
tamil nadu anna university ugc ioe status

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp