RK Nagar bypoll: TTV Dhinakaran allotted 'pressure cooker' symbol

By ANI

CHENNAI: Ousted AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran has been allotted 'pressure cooker' symbol to contest upcoming RK Nagar bypoll.

After being allotted the symbol by the Election Commission (EC) on Thursday, Dhinakaran campaigned in the legislative constituency, whose seat has been lying vacant following the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in December 2016.

The EC allocated the 'hat' symbol, demanded by Dhinakaran, who is contesting the poll as an Independent candidate, to another party.

On Monday, the Delhi High Court dismissed the interim plea of Dhinakaran to get 'hat' symbol and left the final decision in the matter with the returning officer.

The bye-election of RK Nagar assembly constituency will take place on December 21.

The election was earlier scheduled on April 12 but was cancelled following vote-for-cash scam.