Home States Tamil Nadu

Fallen trees add to the burden

It’s double whammy for the 20-odd families in Pechiparai in the aftermath of Ockhi. Already reeling under the pain of losing homes, the residents are faced with another problem: if they remove the tre

Published: 15th December 2017 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2017 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Sreemathi M
Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: It’s double whammy for the 20-odd families in Pechiparai in the aftermath of Ockhi. Already reeling under the pain of losing homes, the residents are faced with another problem: if they remove the trees themselves, they face the threat of legal action and if they do not, they cannot enter their homes. Adding to their woes is a spurt in the population of insects and mosquitoes, with the fallen foliage playing no small role.

As a temporary measure, the families living at Gandhinagar in Pechiparai near Kulasekharam have shifted to other houses in the neighbourhood or set up a makeshift shelters nearby. While they were able to remove uprooted from their roofs, they fear shift the trunks off their premises fearing legal action as the trees belong to the government.

Speaking to Express, a resident of Gandhinager said, “Two trees belonging to the government fell on our roof on the day of my daughter’s marriage. After my daughter and relatives, including friends, left for mandapam at 8.15 am, my wife and I were planning to leave. It was around 8.30 am when the trees fell on us, collapsing the roof and cracking my head.

For two days, we couldn’t remove the trees. Later, we had the trunks removed using an electricity board crane. However, we refrained from hacking and chopping it as it belongs to the government. We filed petitions 10 days ago but no action taken. Many from the neighbourhood are facing a similar predicament.”

The backyard and the ground next to the house are cramped with trees, branches and leaves, providing a suitable breeding ground for insects, ants and mosquitoes. “If it rains now, we would have to keep draining the tarpaulin to keep water from entering the house. We have not yet received funds or help,” he lamented.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp