Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi bans business class travel by flight for all

The decision will be applicable from Lt Governor to Chief minister, ministers, secretaries, heads of departments and other officials .

Published: 15th December 2017 09:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2017 09:53 PM   |  A+A-

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: In view of the  severe financial constraints  prevailing in the administration of  Puducherry, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has issued orders  imposing ban on business class travel by air  by all  who draw their funds and travel expenses from the Finance department of Puducherry Government funds. The order comes  with immediate effect. This means that from officials to ministers to Lt Governor, all would have to travel by Executive class .

This is as part of the direction for implementing several austerity measures . It will be applicable from Lt Governor to Chief minister, ministers, secretaries, heads of departments and other officials .

Puducherry being a Union territory, under the control of Ministry of Home Affairs ,  Chief minister, ministers, officials have to be make visits to the Delhi , regarding administrative and financial matters .

In fact this ban comes at a time when the Chief minister V Narayanasamy, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao and Welfare Minister M Kandasamy are in New Delhi .  While returning back to Puducherry , they would be required  to travel executive class .

Bedi  also said before floating a tender it should be ensured that the  required money is  available within the budget estimate and added that or else ,the exercise of tender  becomes a futile exercise  in the vent of no funds available. This will ensure  prevention of blame game which causes confusion in the minds of the people, she added.

 Bedi said that the matter was discussed in a meeting with the chief secretary Ashwani Kumar and it was decided  to follow this procedure  in the interest of the financial administration of the UT. All government funded societies  must also  strictly adhere  to principles of financial prudence, failing which the HODs will be held accountable, she said. Finance Secretary V Candavelou has been duly informed of this decision.

