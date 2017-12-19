DMK wants rival barred, allege large-scale malpractice in RK Nagar by-poll

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Accusing the AIADMK of indulging in large-scale distribution of money to voters, which had never happened in the history of Indian democracy, the DMK on Monday knocked the doors of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in New Delhi with a plea to disqualify the candidate of the ruling party, E Madhusudhanan, seeking mandate in the Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly constituency.

A DMK, delegation comprising Rajya Sabha members ‘Tiruchi’ Siva, RS Bharathi and TKS Elangovan, submitted a memorandum to ECI, listing irregularities being committed by the AIADMK in collusion with the ECI, police and City Corporation.

Explaining specific cases of money distribution in the constituency where by-election is scheduled for Dec.21, the DMK said, “Tamil Nadu is now witnessing a large-scale distribution of money to the tune of `100 crore by the ruling AIADMK to the voters for a by-election to a single Assembly constituency, Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar, which had never happened in the history of Indian democracy.”

“We request to disqualify E Madhusudhanan, take appropriate and necessary action against the AIADMK and the erring officials and ensure free and fair election,” the memorandum said.Citing cases of negligent attitude of the police in taking action against those caught by the public while distributing money to voters, the DMK charged that both police and ECI officials had deliberately failed to discharge their duty.