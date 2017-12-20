Plea to direct I-T dept to provide gutka scam papers

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Investigation Officer of the Special Team to probe the ‘gutka scam’ has approached the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking a directive to the Income Tax Department to provide the seized documents pertaining to the case.

In his petition, Balasubramanian, Additional Superintendent of Police, who was appointed as Investigation officer to inquire the scam stated he was inquiring the case as per an order of the High Court.

As part of the investigation, he sought certain documents that were seized by the Income Tax department during its searches at various places in Chennai on July 8 last year.

But, the Director of Income Tax department refused to furnish the documents stating they have to produce them before the Special Court for Economic Offences in connection with the prosecution proceedings.

The Additional Superintendent of Police contended that earlier the court had directed the Principal Director of Investigation, Income Tax, to provide the entire records pertaining to the scam to the special team, and refusing to do so would amount to contempt of court. Hence, he sought a directive to the Director of Income Tax department to furnish the documents for further investigation.

Earlier, on July 28, upholding the extension given to T K Rajendran as Director-General of Police, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court had directed the Tamil Nadu government to appoint a Vigilance Commissioner with independent charge to monitor the investigation conducted by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption in the scam case allegedly involving some top police officials.

The High Court order was passed on a petition by one Kathiresan, Madurai urban district secretary of All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) Construction Workers’ Wing.