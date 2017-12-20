Rs 325 crore aid granted as PM Modi visits Ockhi-hit areas of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep

Express News Service

NAGARCOIL: Hours after Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday urged visiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sanction Rs 9,302 crore as a cyclone relief package for the State, the Centre announced an immediate assistance of Rs 325 crore for Ockhi-hit areas of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep. The Central relief is in addition to the Rs 280 crore given to Tamil Nadu and Rs 76 crore to Kerala earlier in December, according to a press release.

Besides Kanniyakumari, Modi visited Lakshadweep and Thiruvananthapuram to review relief work and meet affected families. In Kanniyakumari, Modi met people in four batches — officials, fishermen, farmers and party cadre. Parish priests from coastal villages who had earlier indicated they would skip the event, accompanied the fishermen delegation that met Modi. Grieving family members urged the PM not to stop the rescue operations.

In a memorandum, Fr Andrews stated: “As of today we miss 233 people, among them 108 are reported dead by fishermen. Also, 17 multi- fishing boats got sunk; 26 mechanised boats, five store vallams and 77 country crafts with all their machines onboard were lost.” Palaniswami said he urged the PM to grant an immediate assistance of Rs 747 crore from the National Disaster Relief Fund for relief and rehabilitation work in Kanniyakumari. The Centre also promised to give priority to the reconstruction of nearly 1,400 damaged houses, under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

L2 L ex-gratia from PM fund An ex-gratia assistance of J2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased persons and J50,000 to each of those seriously injured has been sanctioned under the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund