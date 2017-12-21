2G spectrum allocation verdict fit case for appeal, says AIADMK

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK today said the verdict acquitting former telecom minister A Raja and DMK Rajya Sabha MP K Kanimozhi in the 2G spectrum scam case was "not final" and provided grounds for appeal.

Holding that the prosecution had "miserably failed" to prove the charges, a special CBI court in Delhi today acquitted Raja, Kanimozhi and all other accused in the politically-sensitive 2G spectrum allocation scam cases.

"It is not a final verdict. It is a fit case for appeal," senior AIADMK leader and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar told reporters here.

READ: Special CBI court acquits Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi, Former Telecom Minister A Raja

Reading out the operative part of the order, Jayakumar said the verdict had been delivered by a lower court.

"There are various fora. There is the Delhi High Court, the Supreme Court. So when an appeal is made, we hope we will get a good verdict," he said.

Asked whether the AIADMK would file an appeal, he said the CBI had filed a case and would take care of it.

Sidelined AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran said he was happy about the verdict as Raja and Kanimozhi were from Tamil Nadu.

"Personally I am happy. I know Raja as a minister from Tamil Nadu when I was an MP," he told reporters.