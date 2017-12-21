Woman who called Min corrupt moves court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: J Rajameenakshi who alleged State Social Welfare Minister Saroja was corrupt, has moved the Madras HC challenging an order dated September 29 last, which did not extend her contract with the department.

As the writ petition did not come up for hearing, her counsel made a mention before Justice T Raja on Wednesday, who agreed to hear it on January 4. According to petitioner, she was appointed as District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) last year and posted in Dharmapuri, for six months. Then, the contract was renewed.

She applied for transfer to Chennai and claimed that the minister demanded a bribe for doing so. In furtherance of the same, she and her staff were harassed. Salaries were withheld. Funds for child welfare schemes were stopped. She lodged a detailed complaint with the CM and constitutional functionaries on May 8.

She was also directed to attend an enquiry for alleged mis-conduct and the DRO had submitted that there was no prima facie material for a case. While so, she was served with the impugned order on September 21 stating that her contract was not extended.