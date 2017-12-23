CHENNAI :Actor and general secretary of South Indian Artistes’ Association (SIAA) Vishal Krishna appeared before Justice M M Sundresh of the Madras High Court, as directed earlier, on Friday. Originally, Vishal and his men were elected as office-bearers of SIAA during the elections in 2015. After assuming office, the actor announced that action will be taken against former SIAA president R Sarath Kumar and his nephew and general secretary Radha Ravi.

Aggrieved, the duo moved the Madras High Court and on behalf of the Vishal team an assurance that no such action will be taken against them was given to the court. However, the duo were removed from basic membership of the association. Hence, the present contempt application to punish Vishal and others for violating the assurance given to court. The judge had ordered statutory notice to the actor. Accordingly, Vishal appeared before the judge and submitted that the two were removed from the association following a demand from a majority of members of the association. The judge also dispensed with his appearance for future hearings. The case has been posted for January 18.