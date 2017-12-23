CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the State government to accommodate 144 students of Annaii Medical College and Hospital in government medical colleges.Students of Annaii Medical College and Hospital at Sriperumbudur had approached the HC after the institution was debarred by the Centre from admitting students for two years, in June. The college has become dysfunctional with many staff quitting.The students approached the HC seeking remedy by accommodating them in State-run medical colleges. While the State government opposed the plea, the court held that it was the government’s responsibility to offer a remedy.

Justice N Kirubakaran pointed out that the State government had failed to properly communicate the cancellation of the ‘essentiality certificate’ of the college to the Union government and the college officials.The court directed the Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, to take over the responsibility of the 144 students. “The sorrow and suffering of the students are due to various stakeholders involved in the establishment and the suffering should not continue,” the judge said.

“Therefore, all stakeholders should approach the matter sympathetically with social responsibility to ensure that the order of this court is complied with promptly.”The judge directed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to pass necessary orders increasing the number of seats in government medical colleges and approve accommodation of the students in any of the 22 government medical colleges in the State.