CHENNAI: Two days after the video showing the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in the hospital was released by P Vetrivel, supporter of TTV Dhinkaran, the inquiry commission on the death of the leader has summoned VK Sasikala serving a four-year term in the wealth case in Parappana Agraharam prison in Bengaluru.Whether she will appear in person before the commission or the retired judge Argumughaswamy will hear her through the video-conferencing facility will be decided later. The commission has asked Sasikala to respond within 15 days.

Meanwhile, the commission has also summoned Apollo Hospitals chief Pratap C Reddy and his daughter Preetha Reddy since Jayalalithaa was admitted in that hospital for 75 days. They have been asked to respond within 10 days. Last week, Pratap Reddy had admitted that his hospital had to hide the fact that Jayalalithaa was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition, considering the worries to the public.

Just after Vetrivel released the video, the inquiry commission lodged a complaint with the Anna Square police while the Returning Officer for RK Nagar by-election lodged another complaint with the New Washermenpet police. Both stations have registered cases against Vetrivel.

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a petition from Vetrivel seeking anticipatory bail.

Meanwhile, the State government issued orders on Friday extending the term of the inquiry commission by six more months. The inquiry commission was constituted on September 25. However, it started functioning from October 27. The term comes to an end on December 25. So far, those who had deposed included former chief secretary P Rama Mohana Rao, former advisor to government Sheela Balakrishnan, J Deepa, niece of Jayalalithaa and J Deepak, her nephew and a host of officials and doctors.

