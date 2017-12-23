CHENNAI : The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday gave nod to the Indian Oil Corporation to set up an LPG terminal and import jetty in Puthuvype in the Western suburb of Kochi with the condition that the Elankunnappuzha grama panchayat should implement recommendations made by the Department of Ocean Engineering, IIT-Madras, to avoid coastal erosion.

While disposing of the petition filed by KU Radhakrishnan and KS Murali of Puthuvype, who sought stay on the `2,200-crore project, alleging it was being conceived in the intertidal zone and between the high tide line (HTL) and the radius of 200 metres of the HTL in Puthuvype Special Economic Zone, the single member bench headed by Justice MS Nambiar said: “During the construction, the shore line configuration shall be closely monitored by the authorities including the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority.”

The applicants contended that the project was being constructed in the inter-tidal zone and in the area from the HTL to around 300 metres from the HTL, against the condition stipulated in the environmental clearance that the project be situated within 200 metres and 300 metres from the HTL. They also opposed the construction of a wall that was stopping the waves.The judicial member, in his order, said that the project fell within CRZ-1 and hence was a permissible activity.