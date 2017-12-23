MADURAI : The Madurai Bench has ordered notice to the State Government on a petition by P Ravi alias Ravichandran, a life convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, praying for a month’s leave. Ravichandran was sentenced to death and later the punishment was commuted to life imprisonment. Earlier his mother Rajeswari approached the court seeking to release Ravichandran on one month ordinary leave to settle a property dispute, after the Prison Department rejected her plea.

The court, on July 11, 2017 directed te Madurai Prison Superintendent to dispose of Rajeswari’s representation, which was rejected. Ravichandran approached the court submitting that the Prison department rejected representation on grounds that he had been sentenced under the Wireless Telegraphy Act and Passports Act. The laws fell under the jurisdiction of Centre and his request cannot be decided by State. Petitioner contended charges were framed against him under TADA Act and Explosive Substances Act and he was never convicted under Wireless Telegraphy Act. The case has been adjourned to January 8.