CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has expressed concern over people selling the property allotted to them by Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) to third parties and directed the authority to amend the rules of agreement to ensure that such activity does not continue.

“This court has come across several instances where the allottees had sold the properties to the third parties. As the place is meant for poor, they cannot sell it to third parties,” said Justice S Vaidyanathan. “The object of the allotment itself is defeated, if sold within a short span of time and thereby the allottees occupy the original place in slums.”

To prevent the “menace,” the court said the TNSCB should take steps for amending the agreement or for any regulation incorporating a pre-emptive clause in the agreement/allotment order itself, without diluting the Transfer of Property Act.The court added that if the occupants want to sell the property, it should be sold only to the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board on the guideline value prevalent on that day. The judge said this would ensure that those tenements are not rented out to anyone else.

“When once such pre-emptive clause is incorporated, the property can be sold only to the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board and the authorities can sell the property and give the property to poor persons based on the seniority maintained for the purpose,” the order read.“This Court hopes that in such an event, there will not be any interference by any of the political parties to deprive the genuine persons to get the benefit.”

Justice Vaidyanathan said this in an order on a writ petition filed by S Michel Sugirtha that sought directives to ensure the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) stopped interfering with the petitioner’s “peaceful possession and enjoyment of her property comprising house, ground and premises” at Koyambedu.The court dismissed her plea on December 4 as being one that did not merit relief as the judge said that she was an encroacher in the area identified by government for giving allotment to hut dwellers.