TIRUNELVELI: As social media reports went viral claiming that a beggar rescued in Uttar Pradesh was a rich person whose Aadhar card and FD (fixed deposit) documents showed that he had more than `1 crore, revenue sources said that the rescued Muthiah Nadar, a native of Tirunelveli had been receiving Old Age Pension (OAP) of `1,000 per month and that he had lived in a small house.

Social media reports said that Swami Bhaskar Swarup Ji Maharaj of Angroom School had rescued a beggar at Ralpur town of Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh recently and that while cleaning the destitute beggar, the shelter authorities found an Aadhar card and FD documents worth `1,06, 92, 731 inside his clothes. On further investigation based on the Aadhar card, it was established that he was a rich man hailing from TN, the reports claimed.

It was reported that the old man had been seen in the school compound looking for food. After being fed, he was given a haircut and a bath. While cleaning him, the Swami’s assistants also recovered a safe deposit key. The old man was later handed over to his daughter.The central focus of the reports, Muthiah Nadar, (in his mid-60s), hails from Pookuzhi in Thidiyoor panchayat. Visiting the village on Saturday morning, his small house was found closed. Relatives said that Muthiah had gone missing since last June. After the demise of his wife, Muthiah had been living alone in the small house.

A cousin, Jesi Pichaipackiyam, said that their family was rich but that Muthiah had sold most it. “He and his children do not have close contact with the relatives. So we did not know much,” she said. Muthiah used to go to Mumbai to see his daughter. He went missing last June. His children came to the village in search of him, she recalled.

A relative said, “We heard that Muthiah’s daughter had taken the father to Mumbai. He was not brought to the village.”Revenue sources said that Muthiah had no property now and that he had been receiving OAP of `1,000 a month for over four years.