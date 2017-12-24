President Ram Nath Kovind interacting with Governor Banwarilal Purohit and IEI president Navinchandra B Vasoya at the 32nd Indian Engineering Congress, organised by the Institution of Engineers (India) in the city on Saturday | Martin Louis

CHENNAI /RAMESWARAM:Engineers are agents of change and nation-building, said President Ram Nath Kovind at the valedictory ceremony of the 32nd Engineering Congress organised by the Institution of Engineers (India) on Saturday.

He spoke highly of Tamil Nadu’s contribution in the sphere of engineering and policy-making. “Human civilisation is at an inflection point,” said Kovind. “Engineers have always spoken the language of the future. They have always used the logic of science to find practical solutions. Today, artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) are crucial to the Make in India initiative and will require us to turn to engineers.”

The President said engineering combined the excitement of science and technology with the rigour of structure. In future, he said engineering would intersect with disciplines as far apart as law and political science.Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who also attended the event, emphasised the need for engineers to develop the spirit of enquiry and entrepreneurship.

“Tamil Nadu has been at the forefront of engineering education,” said Purohit. “But these institutions must remember to help students develop communication skills and spirit of enterprise.”Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management RB Udhayakumar was also present at the event.

On his first trip to Tamil Nadu after elected as the President, Kovind visited former President APJ Abdul Kalam’s memorial in Rameswaram. He also offered prayers at the famed Ramanathaswamy Temple in the town on Saturday.

Governor hosts State banquet dinner for President

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday hosted a State banquet dinner to President Ram Nath Kovind at the Raj Bhavan here. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker, M Thambidurai, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal, Chief Justice of Madras High Court Indira Banerjee, State ministers, MPs and MLAs were among those who attended the dinner.