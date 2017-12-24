Sidelined AIADMK leader T.T.V.Dinakaran on Sunday took an early lead in the by-election for the Radhakrishnan Nagar (R.K.Nagar) constituency that fell vacant after the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. [FULL REPORT]

Political parties in Tamil Nadu, particularly the ruling AIADMK, main opposition DMK and ousted AIADMK deputy general secretary T T V Dhinakaran are eagerly awaiting the result of the RK Nagar Assembly by-election today.

The counting will be held in 14 tables in 19 rounds. Since only four postal votes had been polled, the actual counting will start soon.

Percentage of votes polled by key candidates in #RKNagar by-election: #TTVDhinkaran (50.32); #EMadhusudhanan (27.30) and #NMarthuGanesh (13.93); all other candidates including BJP, Naam Thamizhar secured 8.45 per cent of votes @NewIndianXpress — T Muruganandham (@muruga_TNIE) December 24, 2017

5.10 PM: TTV Dhinakaran wins the RK Nagar bypoll by a massive margin of over 40,000 votes.

The final vote share after the end of 19 rounds of counting

TTV Dhinakaran 89013 AIADMK 48306 DMK 24651 NTK 3,860 NOTA 2373 BJP 1417

4.50 PM: Vellore MP B Senguttuvan, who shifted his loyalties to the ruling AIADMK a month ago, met TTV Dhinakaran at his residence a while ago just ahead of the official announcement of Dhinakaran's victory.

4.45 PM: It's almost official. TTV Dhinakaran will be winning the RK Nagar bypolls as he exerts dominance over AIADMK's Madhusudhanan who is at a distant second with the vote difference almost 40,000 at the end of the 18th round.

18th Round | TTV: 86472, AIADMK: 47115, DMK: 24075

4.35 PM: At the end of the 17th round, TTV Dhinakaran has crossed 80,000 mark and leads over AIADMK's Madhusudhanan with more than 35,000 votes.

17th Round | TTV: 81315, AIADMK: 44522, DMK: 22962, BJP: 1236, NTK: 3645

BJP leader L Ganesan on #RKNagar by-poll result: Two candidates who had sought votes in the name of late CM #JJayalalithaa have secured over one lakh votes; Actually, #JJayalalithaa has won in RK Nagar; So, AIADMK leaders have still have time to rethink on unity @NewIndianXpress — T Muruganandham (@muruga_TNIE) December 24, 2017

4.20 PM: At the end of round 16, TTV Dhinakaran takes an unassailable lead garnering 76,701 votes. AIADMK's Madhusudhanan has got 41,529 votes.

16th Round | TTV 76,701. AIADMK at 41526, DMK-21827, BJP-1236, NOTA- 2203

3.45 PM: 14 rounds of counting votes is complete and TTV is leading the race with 68,302 votes. AIADMK candidate Madhusudhanan is trailing behind with 36,211 votes. DMK's Marudhu Muthu has garnered 18,928 votes.

3:10 PM: At the end of the 12th round, TTV Dhinakaran is leading with 60,286 votes, followed by AIADMK's Madhusudhanan who has managed to get 27737 votes and DMK's Maruthu Ganesh who got 14,481 votes.

2:55 PM: After the eleventh round of counting, TTV Dinakaran is ahead with 54,316 votes, followed by AIADMK's Madhusudhanan who has 27,737 votes and DMK's Maruthu Ganesh, who has 14,431 votes.

2:50 PM: TTV Dhinakaran returns home to joyous celebration and revelry. He is expected to address the media shortly.

2:35 PM: After Round 10, TTV Dhinakaran is leading with 48808 votes, followed by AIADMK candidate getting 25367 and DMK's Maruthu Ganesh garnering 13015 votes.

2.30 PM After round 9, Independent candidate TTV Dhinkaran is leading the poll race with 44,308 votes while AIADMK's Madhusudhanan has managed 21,972 votes. DMK is third with 11,431 votes.

1:35 PM: After round eight of counting, TTV Dhinakaran is leading with 39,940, AIADMK's E Madhusudhanan with 19,799, and DMK finally crossing the 10K mark with 10,307 votes.

Round 7 and the gap widens between BJP (519) and NOTA (925) #RkNagar @NewIndianXpress — Nirupama Viswanathan (@NirupamaViswa) December 24, 2017

1:10 PM: After round seven, TTV Dhinakaran continues to lead with 34,346 followed by AIADMK's E. Madhusudhanan getting 17,471 votes and DMK's N Maruthu Ganesh getting 9,206.

I am an independent candidate for namesake but all Party (AIADMK) workers are with me. I also have Amma's wishes: TTV Dhinakaran in #Chennai pic.twitter.com/VqF9cvM0qx — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2017

12:45 PM: At the sixth round of counting, TTV Dhinakaran has 29,255, AIADMK 15,181, DMK 7,986 and BJP candidate has 408 votes.

12:30 PM: Naam Thamizhar candidate Ka. Kalaikottuthayam gets 1,245 votes.

Round 5 updates put TTV at 24,132, AIADMK at 13,057, DMK at 6606 #RkNagar @NewIndianXpress — Nirupama Viswanathan (@NirupamaViswa) December 24, 2017

12:10 PM: Official EC trends | TTV Dhinakaran leads with 4430 votes, AIADMK's E. Madhusudhanan 2639 votes and DMK's N. Maruthu Ganesh 1341 votes at the end of counting round 4.

11:50 AM: NOTA has reportedly received 333 votes at the end of third round.

11:40 AM: With the fourth round of counting coming to an end, Independent candidate TTV Dhinakaran has 20,298 votes followed by AIADMK getting 9672 votes and DMK with 5032 votes.

TTV blazes ahead with 19,351 votes. AIADMK at 7033, DMK at 3691 #round4 @NewIndianXpress #RkNagar — Nirupama Viswanathan (@NirupamaViswa) December 24, 2017

11:00 AM: With the third round of counting concluding, TTV Dhinakaran is leading with 15868, followed by AIADMK's Madhusudhan who has 7033 and DMK's Maruthu Ganesh who got 3750 votes.

10:50 AM: Third round of counting gets underway.

10:45 AM: The people of RK Nagar have reflected the mindset of the 7.5 crore people of Tamil Nadu through their verdict, says TTV Dhinakaran at Madurai airport. [FULL REPORT]

10:35 AM: After the second round, TTV Dhinakaran is leading with 10421 votes, followed by AIADMK's Madhusudhanan who has 4520 votes and DMK's Maruthu Ganesh, who has 2321 votes.

Dinakaran seems to have won the R K Nagar election caused by JJ death. I expect to see the two ADMK factions now to unite for 2019 LS poll — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) December 24, 2017

10:15 AM: TTV Dhinakaran maintains lead with 10391 votes followed by AIADMK's Madhusudhanan who has 4520 votes, while DMK's Maruthu Ganesh gets 2323 votes.

9:55 AM: Chennai district Electoral Officer says "Police restored peace, nothing alarming. Compilation of second round going on"

9:50 AM: AIADMK men reportedly create ruckus at a polling station, attack TTV Dhinakaran's supporters. Para forces from Raj Bhavan sent to control situation.

9:40 AM: TTV Dhinakaran supporters celebrate outside a counting center as early official EC trends indicate his lead, reports ANI.

TTV supporter claims to have been attacked by AIADMK men #RKNagar @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/vPFbjaqN1X — Nirupama Viswanathan (@NirupamaViswa) December 24, 2017

9:30 AM: As the second round of voting gets underway, TTV Dhinakaran is leading with 7276 votes.

9:25 AM: Counting is temporarily halted owing to an argument that broke out between supporters of AIADMK and TTV Dhinakaran.

09:20 AM: With BJP so far garnering 66 votes, NOTA is at 102, reports News18.

09:15 AM: Official Election Commission trends | Early trends indicate TTV Dhinakaran leading with 5339 votes, AIADMK's E. Madhusudhanan gets 2738 votes, DMK's Maruthu Ganesh gets 1181 votes, reports ANI.

Tight security arrangements at Queen Mary's College at Marina in Chennai. (P Jawahar | EPS)

09:00 AM: According to PTI, while there are 18 micro observers drawn from Central government services, each of the 14 counting tables will be monitored by one of them, according to election authorities. The entire counting process is being videographed and arrangements have been made to announce the results after conclusion of counting of each round.

8:50 AM: TTV Dinakaran is leading with 1891 votes in RK Nagar by-election. He is followed by AIADMK's Madhusudhanan who has 646 votes, while DMK's Maruduganesh gets 360 votes.

8:35 AM: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapadi K Palanisamy, Deputy CM O Panneerselvam pay tributes to late AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran on his 30th death anniversary at Marina Beach memorial.

8:30 AM: An estimated 60 per cent of the 2,28,234 voters in the constituency had exercised their franchise. [FULL REPORT]

8:25 AM: TTV Dhinakaran is leading with 598 votes in RK Nagar by-election. He is followed by AIADMK's Madhusudhanan who has 243 votes, while DMK's Maruduganesh gets 120 votes, reports News 18.

8:20 AM: The DMK has reportedly bagged one postal vote, according to TV reports.

8:15 AM

8:00 AM: Counting of votes begins in Chennai's Queen Mary's College at Marina, reports ANI.

7:30 AM: Speaking to the reporters outside a vote counting center in Chennai, BJP candidate Karu Nagarajan said, "Apart from BJP other parties that contested used corrupt practices and distributed money in a big way."

With the exit polls reportedly indicating a close contest among the candidates of the AIADMK, DMK and Dhinakaran, who contested as an independent, a clear trend on the result is likely to emerge only around noon on Sunday.

The R K Nagar by-election is crucial for the AIADMK, DMK and Dhinakaran. While the ruling party faced the by-election just after retrieving the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol, it is in a need to prove its popularity among the people by winning the poll. Winning is inevitable for the DMK also because almost all opposition parties rallied behind it in facing the by-election. [FULL REPORT]

For Dhinakaran, this by-election would be a litmus test to prove that he had the support of AIADMK cadre since he was facing this election after being thrown out of the party.

A record number of nine Central observers, 385 sub inspectors, 2,915 head constables, five police deputy commissioners, one joint commissioner and nine IAS officers monitored the election process.

R K Nagar, represented twice by Jayalalithaa, has an electorate of 2,28,234, comprising 1,10,903 men, 1,17,232 women and 99 transgenders.