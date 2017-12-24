CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapadi K Palanisamy on Sunday paid homage to All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (AIADMK) founder M G Ramachandran at his Marina Beach memorial on his 30th death anniversary.

Along with Palanisamy, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam also paid floral tributes to Ramachandran, popularly known as ‘MGR’.

Scores of fans and supporters, who gathered at the beach, remembered MGR on his death anniversary.

MGR was also an actor and shot to power after winning millions of hearts in the 1950s as the swashbuckling hero of some of 130 movies.

His health condition deteriorated after suffering a cardiac arrest and kidney failure in 1984.

The actor-turned politician, MGR founded his party AIADMK after a feud with DMK chief M Karunanidhi in 1972.

He served as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu from 1977 to 1987.

He was born Marudur Gopala Menon Ramachandran on January 17, 1917 in Kandy, Sri Lanka, to Maradhur Gopala Menon and Satyabhama, who were Nairs from Kerala.