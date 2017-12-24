Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran who is contesting as an independent candidate greeting voters at a polling booth during voting for the Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly constituency bypoll in Chennai on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)

CHENNAI: Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran on Sunday said the current Tamil Nadu government will fall in three months time.

His remarks came he established a considerable lead in the by-election for Radhakrishnan Nagar (R.K.Nagar) Assembly constituency ahead of the ruling AIADMK candidate E Madhusudhanan and others.

Dinakaran contested the by-polls held on December 21 as an independent candidate.

Speaking to reporters at the Madurai airport, Dhinakaran predicted that the government headed by Chief Minister K.Palaniswami will fall in three months time.

He said the people in RK Nagar have reflected the views of the Tamil Nadu's populace.

The by-poll was necessitated following the death of AIADMK and former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on December 5, 2016, who represented the seat.