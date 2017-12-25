NAGAPATTINAM: Around 4,000 acres of samba crop in Thalainayar remain severely waterlogged after the unprecedented rainfall in the last week of November as farmers are finding it difficult to drain the water out.Farmers said even as they battled to drain water, the recent rain has all but dashed hopes of a decent harvest.Speaking to Express, Kamalram, secretary, Tamil Nadu All Farmers Organising Committee, Thalainayar block, said, “With no respite from the rainfall in the last week of November, about 5,000 acres of land for samba cultivation were flooded.

Though water drained from 1,000 acres, 4,000 acres are still waterlogged. The arrival of showers at the end of November submerged crops which had been growing for 35 days. Initially, water levels were at four feet but have since receded to two feet. However, we are still not in a position to do any farming because of the waterlogging.”

Asked about the reasons for the situation, he said, “The first reason is the geography of our region. Thalainayar is a low-lying area compared to other parts of the district and is three metres below sea level. Because of this, the fields are inundated after a heavy rain. Earlier, water used to drain out in a couple of days, but with arrival of shrimp farms at estuaries, water can no longer drain out easily.”

S Ramadoss, district secretary, Tamilaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam, said, “We have lodged complaints about the shrimp farms as they are illegally functioning near the estuaries. To maintain salinity levels, they built tank-like structures inside narrow canals of the nearby estuary. So, the water does not drain easily.”

Ramadoss added, “As it costs `6,000 to `8,000 per acre for cultivation, around 3,000 farmers in Thalainayar region are facing losses of approximately ` 2.5 crore. When saltwater inclusion happened in 2011, the government provided `10,000 per acre as relief. As farmers are not in a position to start work again, the government should give flood relief to Thalainayar farmers. Prompt action should also be taken to remove shrimp farms.”

The district administration, it seems, does not have any plans to address the plight of farmers and availing crop insurance is the only way out. A senior district Agriculture department official told Express, “The Agriculture Production Commissioner visited Thalainayar last week. He urged farmers to pay their premiums. Since we have received the premium amounts from the region’s farmers, they have no need to worry.” To questions on the shrimp farms, the official said, “We have asked the Fisheries department to monitor the situation but they have told us no violations have taken place.”