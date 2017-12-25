VELLORE: In a bizarre and shocking incident, a 32-year-old man was allegedly killed by his friend using a tiny knife attached to a nail-cutter on Saturday night.The deceased G Sanjuraj, a resident of Coimbatore, was part of a group of 10 friends staying at a guesthouse at Mahabalipuram for the weekend recreation when the incident took place.“The accused R Raj (43) had just divorced his wife Sneha,” the investigating officer said. “However, Raj and Sneha continued to be on friendly terms and were both present at the get- together.

That night, they were all sitting together in the room and drinking till late. A heated argument broke out between Raj and Sanjuraj. Raj took out a nail-cutter with a tiny knife attached to it and stabbed Sanjuraj’s chest,” said a police officer. Police said Sanjuraj was immediately rushed to a hospital in Poonjeri where he died after 15 minutes. Sanjuraj, who is a divorcee himself, is survived by his ex-wife and two children.

Further investigations are on, the police added.