CHENNAI: Unfazed by the defeat of the AIADMK in the RK Nagar by-election, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Sunday charged that DMK working president M K Stalin and T T V Dhinakaran forged a secret pact to defeat the Two Leaves symbol. “Dhinakaran’s victory in RK Nagar cannot be taken as the pulse of the people of Tamil Nadu and the result in this constituency cannot be linked to any other constituency as it is the effect of the secret pact between Stalin and Dhinakaran,” said Palaniswami and Panneerselvam in a statement.

“DMK coined a new phrase called ‘Thirumangalam formula’ for bribing voters. In the same way, now the Sasikala family has coined another phrase ‘Dhinakaran formula’ in RK Nagar. They just poured money during their campaign in RK Nagar and on the last day, distributed Rs 20 notes as tokens to receive Rs 10,000 after the election,” they charged.

The people of Tamil Nadu are wondering how the DMK had lost its own votes from the partymen in RK Nagar and faced its worst defeat there. Stalin and Dhinakaran had conspired to bring down the glory of the Two Leaves symbol of the AIADMK, which was why they executed the plot, the statement alleged.

“The DMK has ensured a tactical transfer of votes of its partymen to Dhinakaran with a view to defeating the Two Leaves,” they said and pointed out that Dhinakaran had greeted A Raja and Kanimozhi on their acquittal in the 2G scam case. It is an indication of the secret tie-up between Stalin and Dhinakaran, they said, adding that Stalin had betrayed his partymen by transferring DMK votes to Dhinakaran. “No one can do any harm to AIADMK, which is a people’s movement. We will continue to work for the welfare of the people in the footsteps of our late leaders,” they asserted.

Call it TTV formula

