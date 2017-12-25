TIRUNELVELI: Senior BJP leader H Raja has alleged irregularities in the administration of temples in the state by Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR and CE) board saying time has come for the Hindu community to protect the shrines.

Addressing the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Tamil Nadu Hindu Alaya Padukaappu Kuzhu here last night, he said, "The HR and CE board is not functioning effectively at all," and added that an Act should be brought to protect Hindu temples and properties attached to it.

Stating that there were 38,685 temples in the state, The BJP National Secretary said the state government should form a protection committee to ascertain their property details.