ERODE: Several teachers associations have expressed shock at a circular that was issued by the Chief Educational Officer, Karur, asking for details from teachers and heads of schools about suicides of students in the district because of sexual harassment.

The CEO, quoting a directive (090959/m/e12017/12/2017) of the Joint Director of School Education (NCC) in his circular (11109/a2/2017/12/2017), had asked them to submit the details, said the associations, on anonymity.

The heads of schools were to give the details of students who committed suicide due to teachers’ harassment, disturbance, irritating trend or causing inconvenience in a form mentioned in the directive before 5 pm on December 22. Even if there was no suicide, these details should be provided. The form has columns for the 2014-15 and 2015-16, number of students who committed suicide, their names and classes, reason for suicide, names of teachers and heads of schools who incited the suicide, details of police cases and status of the cases.

Issuing such circulars was a great insult to the entire teaching community, the associations said. Such incidents have occurred, but only in a few places and that too, occasionally. Those who were guilty had already faced action from the department and police.