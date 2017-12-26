COIMBATORE: Five persons, including two women on a pilgrimage to the hill shrine in Palani, were killed and another seriously injured, when a government bus mowed them down near Dharapuram in Tirupur district, today.

The group of devotees from Tirupur was on 'Padayatra' to the hill shrine, when the bus knocked them down around 5.30 AM, police said.

All the five were killed on the spot, while another person who sustained serious injuries was admitted to the government hospital in Dharapuram, they said.

Investigation is on.