NAGERCOIL: Four men died in as many accidents in the district on Monday.One of the deceased has been identified as Dinesh Samuel (45) of Thalapathisamuthram near Valliyoor. Sources said, he was returning home after celebrating Christmas with his relatives in Sikkanankodu in Kanniyakumari.

While on the way back home in his car, on Monday morning, Dinesh’s car collided with an State Express Transport Corporation State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) bus bound to Thiruvananthapuram. He was admitted to Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital and was later taken to a private hospital. However, he died on Monday.

In another incident, one I Murugan (25) of Nagercoil, working as supervisor in a construction site of the four way lane road near Aralvaimozhi was crushed to death under the wheels of a lorry. According tosources, Murugan was recording the lorry number when the driver allegedly reversed the vehicle by mistake. Caught under the wheels of the lorry, Murugan died on the spot.

Similary, one Cross Jefrin (21), a resident of Kandanvilai, died when his bike hit a traffic signal near Kottaram.It’s on Saturday that he reached home to celebrate Christmas. On Monday, Cross along with his friends had gone to see sunset and the accident occurred on their way back home.

Pedestrian hit by vehicle

In yet another incident, Ganesan of Colachel who was walking back home after visiting his relatives was hit by a vehicle. The Colachel police have registered a case and have launched an investigation