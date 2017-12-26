CHENNAI: A controversial video footage, purportedly showing late Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa in a hospital, was today submitted to the one-man inquiry commission probing her death.

A CD containing the footage was made available to the Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission, rebel AIADMK leader P Vetrivel, who had released the video to the media a day ahead of the December 21 by-election to the RK Nagar assembly constituency here, said.

Vetrivel, a loyalist of sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, replied in the affirmative when PTI asked him whether he had submitted the CD of the video clip to the commission.

The release of the footage, showing a frail-looking AIADMK supremo in a nightdress and sipping what appeared to be a health drink with a straw, came in for criticism from ruling party which alleged it was a "conspiracy" and a "demeaning" act with an eye on the bypoll.

Vetrivel had claimed that the video was shot by jailed party leader V K Sasikala, a close confidant of Jayalalithaa, at the request of the then chief minister and he released it in view of suspicions raised over the late leader's death.

The inquiry commission had filed a police complaint on December 20 itself seeking action against Vetrivel for releasing the video when the panel has started the inquiry.

The state government has appointed the one-man commission of inquiry to look into the circumstances leading to Jayalalithaa's death and treatment provided to her.

The commission, before which several persons, including Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa, have deposed so far, has recently issued summons to Sasikala and Apollo Hospitals asking them to provide information known to them regarding the hospitalisation and treatment.