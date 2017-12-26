The mangled remains of the ill-fated car and the mini-truck lying at the Madurai-Tirunelveli stretch of the national highway following the accident on Monday | Express

THOOTHUKUDI: A newly-married couple was among the five of a family killed when their car collided with a mini-lorry on Monday. Sources said the car veered off its lane, crossed the median and rammed into a lorry on the other lane after its driver lost control over the wheel. A 22-year-old girl was the sole survivor.

According to sources, the deceased were identified as D Dheenadhayalan (58), his wife Kanagavalli (52), daughter Anandhalakhsmi (25), Anandhalakhshmi’s husband Saravanakumar (27) and relative A Varadharajamani (72), from Sivakasi of Virudhunagar district. Divyajothi (22) was the lone survivor. Saravanakumar and Anandhalakshmi got married on November 1. Police said that the victims had gone to Bakthavatchalam Perumal Temple near Cheranmahadevi in Tirunelveli and were returning to their hometown via the Tirunelveli Madurai stretch of national highway. Saravanakumar was at the wheels. When the car was reaching Nalatinputhoor near Kovilpatti, Saravanan reportedly lost control over the vehicle, which drifted haphazardly and crossed the median. The car crossed over to the other side of the road and collided head-on with a Gangaikondan-bound mini-lorry.

While, five of the six persons traveling in the car died on the spot, the driver of the mini-truck S Balamurugan (52), from Melamarainadu near Rajapalayam, and coolie R Pandiaraj (36), from Malayadipatti near Rajapalayam, sustained grievous injuries.On information, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jebaraj, Kayathar police inspector Avudaiyappan, Kovilpatti West police inspector Vinayagam rushed to the spot.

SP inspects mishap scene

The three injured persons were given first-aid at Kovilpatti GH and sent to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH). Later Superintendent of Police (SP) Mahendran inspected the accident scene and called on the survivors.