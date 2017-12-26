CHENNAI: A day after its shock defeat in the RK Nagar bypolls, the AIADMK wielded the whip, partially purging the party of T T V Dhinakaran loyalists and issuing a stern message to dissenters.

Addressing the media after a party meeting, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said, “There is no intra-party tussle. We have joined hands for a good cause – to save AIADMK from slipping into the hands of one family. The party should continue on democratic principles. Dhinakaran will not succeed in creating confusion within the party. We want the party to continue on the path shown by MGR and J Jayalalithaa.”

On the remark of supporters of Dhinakaran that many office-bearers in the ruling party would move towards Dhinakaran soon, Panneerselvam asserted it would not happen.

“For any political movement, ups and downs are common. Every party had faced victory and defeat. We will eliminate the factors that led to the RK Nagar setback. Action will be taken against all those who violated party rules – from basic members to headquarters office-bearers,” he added.

On the release of a video showing Jayalalithaa in hospital, he said, “Those who have genuine respect for Amma would not have released it.” Dhinakran had won the polls through irregularities only. “I know Dhinakaran better than you. You know what happened to that maayamaan in Ramayana. Dhinakaran will face the same fate,” he said.

Referring to Dhinakaran’s remark that the government would not last over three months, Palaniswami quipped: “Since when has he turned an astrologer? When the government headed by me assumed office in February, they said it would not last beyond budget session. But it stayed for around 11 months.”

On the view of VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan that Dhinakaran had emerged as the political heir to Jayalalithaa, he said, “MGR never supported dynastic politics. His brother M G Chakrapani had toured every nook and corner of the State for AIADMK. But MGR had kept his brother’s family away from party affairs. Jayalalithaa followed the same policy. She had declared that she had no heir and her only relatives were the people of Tamil Nadu.”

2G glow

On TTV’s greeting to A Raja and Kanimozhi on their acquittal in the 2G scam case, the deputy CM said, “It was Amma who let the world know the seriousness of the 2G scam. Who greeted them first? It was Dhinakaran. So, he betrayed this party.”

Sasikala Pushpa makes peace with TTV

Chennai: Sasikala Pushpa met TTV Dhinakaran here on Monday and greeted him on his victory in the RK Nagar by-poll, while extending support to him. Pushpa was expelled from the party after she openly charged that Jayalalithaa and Sasikala had beat her. Answering queries, TTV said Pushpa had greeted and expressed her willingness to work under him. Rubbishing allegations of the Deputy CM, that he had won only through irregularities, Dhinakaran said all loyal cadre of the AIADMK were with him and only a few left in the ruling party now.