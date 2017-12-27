CHENNAI: The first session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly in 2018 with the customary address of the Governor is likely to begin from second week of January.

Tentatively, the government is contemplating to commence the session on January 8. The discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address may last four days.

Official sources said the previous session of the Assembly ended on July 19 and as per rules, the next session has to be convened by January 18. Since the valedictory of MGR birth centenary falls on January 17, the brief first session could end ahead of Pongal.

Meanwhile, TTV Dhinakaran who has won the by-election in RK Nagar Assembly constituency will take oath as an MLA on December 29 before Speaker P Dhanapal at his chamber. As per the Assembly norms, being an independent, Dhinakaran is likely to be given a seat in the last row of opposition benches.

The session is most likely to be a stormy one as the opposition parties are gearing up to rake up many issues in the past six months - fishermen woes following cyclone ‘Ockhi’ , disqualification 18 MLAs, Governor’s meetings with State government officials, dengue in many parts of the State and problems of sugarcane growers.