RAMANATHAPURAM: With the Centre readying to introduce The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017, to criminalise instant triple talaq, in the Lok Sabha on December 28, a senior MP of the AIADMK told Express that his party would not support the Bill in its present form and would seek an amendment to the Bill.

A Anwhar Raajhaa, MP of Ramanathapuram constituency, who might address the Parliament on behalf of the AIADMK during the introduction by the Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, said that he would give his speech in Tamil to convey his party’s stand without any errors as the speech about the Bill was sensitive and should not be misunderstood by others.

“States, including Tamil Nadu, replied to the three queries raised by the Central government in a letter about their take on the Bill. The Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam have jointly taken a decision to ask the Centre to bring an amendment modifying the jail-term for those who perform instant triple talaq. The copy of the reply, based on which the MPs will act in the Parliament, has been handed over to all the MPs of the AIADMK and any last-minute changes will be intimated to us,” said the MP.

The MP also said that he had spoken to some MPs in the States where BJP was not in power and found that most states were against the Bill. “I believe that the Bill will be referred to the Standing committee for the correction,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tamimun Ansari, one of the three MLAs of the AIADMK alliance parties and who had won election with the two leaves symbol, said that he had also been provided the copy of the reply letter that was sent by the State to the Central government regarding the stance of Tamil Nadu and that the Chief Minister had assured that the State would not support the Bill as it is now.

Even though the BJP can pass the Bill in the Lok Sabha without the support of the AIADMK that has 37 MPs, it is essential to get the support of TN ruling party in the Upper House of the Parliament where the BJP lacks a majority.

Will speak in Tamil to avoid errors today

A Anwhar Raajhaa, MP, who might address the Parliament on behalf of AIADMK during the introduction by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, said that he would give his speech in Tamil to convey his party’s stand without any errors as the speech about the Bill was sensitive and should not be misunderstood by others.