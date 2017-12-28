PANAJI: Goa fisheries minister Vinod Palyekar would be holding a series of dialogues with the state's traditional fishermen from January onwards to understand their grievances.

A statement said that Palyekar will have the first of these dialogues at Nerul near Panaji on January 4 followed by another the next day with fishermen from Morjim in North Goa.

The series will be continued in South Goa with a dialogue at Agonda on January 9 and another at Caranzalem near Panaji on January 11.

"Our aim is to protect the interest of traditional fishermen and to understand the problems of the community," Palyekar told PTI.

He added that during the dialogue, department officials would be accompanying him who will try to provide on-the-spot solution for the issues faced by the fishing community.