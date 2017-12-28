COIMBATORE: Three of a family died and six were injured when their car collided with a lorry near Kangeyam on the outskirts of Tirupur in the early hours on Wednesday.

Sources said that P Lalitha (57), a resident of Peelamedu, and son P Rabeesh (35) were killed on the spot while her younger son P Roopesh (34) died en route to the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH). Other family members - R Deepshitha (7), R Lakshmi (2), Sumathi (32), R Veena (30), R Abhijesh (7) and R Dheeresh (5) - were grievously injured and undergoing treatment at the CMCH. Their condition was said to be critical.

Investigators said that the accident was a fallout of poor visibility due to fog conditions. The family was coming back to Coimbatore from Tiruvarur when the mishap took place. According to sources, a cotton-laden lorry was taking a turn near a private textile mill on Kangeyam-Vellakoil road near Olapalayam when the hired car rammed into it from behind. As the car hit the fuel tank of the lorry, the lorry caught fire.

On information, fire and rescue personnel reached the spot. Both the vehicles were damaged beyond repair. However, the lorry driver managed to escape unhurt. A case was registered and investigations were on.

A spate in accidents has been recorded across the State this month, with the latest being the one on Tuesday, wherein six pilgrims bound for Palani were mowed down by a TNSTC bus on Dharapuram road in Tirupur. The reason for the accident was not ascertained.

A few days ago another accident took place in Thoothukudi, claiming six lives.