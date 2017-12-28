Sidelined AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran after winning the RK Nagar constituency bypoll in Chennai. (File | PTI)

BENGALURU: The newly elected MLA of RK Nagar, TTV Dhinakaran on Thursday morning met AIADMK leader Sasikala in central prison Parappana Agrahara in Bengaluru.

This is Dhinakaran's first meeting with Sasikala after winning the bypolls.

In the recently held bypolls for RK Nagar constituency, TTV Dhinakaran contesting as an independent candidate, won by a margin of more than 40,000 votes.

VK Sasikala is serving a jail term in a disproportionate assets case.

According to sources, TTV Dhinakaran took blessings from her and later discussed political developments for more than an hour in the prison.