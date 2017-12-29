CHENNAI: A Mahila Court in Chennai has acquitted a 24-year old B Tech graduate of the charge of murdering a 32-year-old post-graduate medical student at her apartment at Kilpauk two years ago.

The murder sent shock waves across the State.

Holding that the prosecution had failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt, the Mahila and Sessions Judge R N Manjula on Thursday acquitted Debanath Harindam, a native of Agartala in Tripura, also residing in the same apartment along with his doctor brother, who was working in a multi-specialty hospital in the city.

Debanath was a student of a private university at Maduravoyal and appeared for final exam in May in 2015. The victim, J Sathya, was a native of Perambalur pursuing her first year MS in Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Kilpauk Medical college. She was sharing the accommodation with her college senior at Kilpauk. Sathya’s husband, Eshu, also a doctor, lives in Perambalur town with his two children.

The victim’s room-mate, found her dead in the apartment on August 20, 2015. Kilpauk police arrested Debanath.