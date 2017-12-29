The bus that got struck at Duraisamy Subway in Chennai on Thursday | Express

CHENNAI: Traffic was affected at T Nagar for nearly an hour on Thursday after a private bus got stuck in a subway after hitting the bridge overhead.

Police said the bus belonged to a private travels company and was moving from Brindavan Street towards Usman road, when the accident occurred. There were no passengers in the bus as it was said to be going to office.

Witnesses said the height of the bus was more than a regular tourist bus and also that the vehicle had luggage piled on its top too. The roof scraped the concrete bridge,” said Kumaresan M, a security guard at a private bank near the spot. “The driver attempted to reverse the bus but it was stuck.”

Traffic police diverted the heavy evening office hour traffic from Ashok Nagar towards Dr Ambedkar road, Liberty statue and North Usman road.

The tyre was deflated to reduce the height of the bus and get it out. Though police claimed that no case was registered as it was just a mistake on the part of driver.