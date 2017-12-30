CHENNAI: The city police are looking for a 30-year-old cash management firm employee who allegedly stole Rs 23.72 lakh from three different ATMs of a bank on December 16. The accused is suspected to have stolen the cash a few hours after he filled the machines since he knew the password to open them.

Police said the suspect Kumar of Manali was working in a cash management firm at Chetpet and is allegedly absconding with the cash. The police also said the firm employees had filled three ATM centres on December 16.

The bank filed a complaint after cash in the ATMs were missing and the system reflected that the machines had no cash soon after they were filled.

“A total of Rs 9.65 lakh was sent to Kolathur, Rs 5.5 lakh to ICF and another Rs 8.57 lakh to

Medavakkam. The cash management firm also informed us that Kumar did not return to work after December 18,” said a police inspector.

Police got some leads on Friday upon checking the CCTV footage where the suspect was found sneaking into the ATM kiosk.

The manager of the firm said Dinesh (27), who had been working with the company for more than a year, and Kumar (30) who joined about a month ago, were sent to fill the cash.

“These two were the men to know the password. Since the password is changed everyday, the suspect should have stolen the money the same day,” said the investigating officer.

Dinesh was interrogated by police while Kumar is still on the run. A search is on to nab him.