CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday chaired a meeting with the Central team . The head of the team Sanjeev Kumar Jindal, Joint secretary, Ministry of Home, New Delhi, and three members Mukesh Kumar, Deputy Director, Ministry of Finance, SC Sharma, Senior Consultant, Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, and G Naga Mohan, Director (Monitoring), Ministry of Water Resources, participated in the meeting.

At the meeting, government officials explained damage caused by monsoon and the cyclone and sought assistance. Senior ministers, including Deputy CM O Panneerselvam, Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar, Agriculture minister R Doraikannu were also present. The team is expected to submit its report to the Centre in 10 days.