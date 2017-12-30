NAGERCOIL: The central team, which landed in Nagercoil on Friday, split into three groups to inspect villages, ravaged by Ockhi.

They inspected the damages caused to EB lines, farm lands, infrastructure and coastal areas. A report will be submitted to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Director K Manoharan of Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Directorate of Jute Development inspected the fields and farms in Thirupathisaram, Suchidrum, Vadakuthamaraikulam, Parakai, Ambalapathy with Collector Chavan and the team headed by Fisheries Development Commissioner P Paul Pandian of Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries, Chartering Officer Parameshwar Bali of Ministry of Shipping inspected Colachel and Muttom.

The other team that inspected the damages to electricity lines was headed by Deputy Director OP Suman of Ministry of Power CEA. They inspected Pechiparrai and Kothiyar regions.

The team started from Nagercoil and inspected the areas till noon. Collector Sajjansingh R Chavan, while addressing the media, said the team would submit a report to the centre regarding their inspection on Cyclone Ockhi.

